ULB election schedule only after HC disposes cases

The State government is gearing up to present a strong case in support of its arguments relating to the proposed elections to urban local bodies in the High Court.

Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi held a meeting with Law Secretary V. Niranjan Rao on Sunday to deliberate on the cases related to the reservations of municipal wards filed in the High Court. The meeting assumes significance as the High Court will hear the arguments on the cases filed before it on Monday.

The Chief Secretary also held discussions with Municipal Administration Department Secretary Arvind Kumar. Though what transpired between the two is not known immediately, the meeting reportedly discussed about the scope for announcing the election schedule for the urban local bodies after the court disposes of the cases.

Sources said the Government had already worked out modalities for the conduct of the elections and the Telangana State Election Commission too was geared up to announce the polls once the list of reservations was submitted to it by the government.