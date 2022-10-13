Ukraine-returned Indian medical students relocating to Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan universities are providing 2,000 seats to relocate Indian medical students from Ukraine by accepting Medical Council of India and National Medical Commission norms

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 13, 2022 21:26 IST

Medical Universities in Uzbekistan are accommodating about 2,000 Indian medical students who returned to India from the war-torn Ukraine with a hazy future in sight.

About 250 students have already been admitted after testing their academic credentials and at the request of the Indian government and Uzbekistan's Medical Higher Educational Institutes (MHEIs) of the Ministry of Health, said Uzbekistan Ambassador to India, Dilshod Akhatov.

Speaking to reporters here, he said Uzbekistan universities are providing 2,000 seats to relocate Indian medical students from Ukraine by accepting the erstwhile Medical Council of India (MCI) and the present National Medical Commission (NMC) norms that include screening test regulations 2002 and Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate - FMGL Regulations 2021. These students include from first year to final year.

Mr. Akhatov said about 500 Indian students were already studying in Uzbekistan before the Russia-Ukraine war erupted. The academic system in Ukraine and Uzbekistan were similar and students would not find major changes discomforting them.

At a programme organised in the city, the Ambassador presented the Provisional Admission letters to the students who successfully passed the interview session conducted by the Government’s Higher Medical Institutes of Uzbekistan like Bukhar State Medical Institute and Tashkent Medical Academy.

Dr. B. Divya Raj Reddy, Indian Representative for MHEIs of the Ministry of Health, Uzbekistan said the relocation was endorsed by the Supreme Court that observed that students can relocate to other universities if they were willing to be accommodated as per norms. She said Uzbekistan was gracious to relocate the Ukraine-returned Indian students and hoped other countries would follow suit.

