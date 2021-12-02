UK returnee tests positive for COVID

HYDERABAD

02 December 2021 19:08 IST

Whether she has Omicron or Delta variant will be known after genome sequencing

A 35-year-old woman who arrived by British Airways at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here on Wednesday tested positive for COVID. Whether she is carrying Omicron or Delta variant will be known only after receiving reports of full genome sequencing.

Telangana’s Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said that samples collected from her were sent to Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) for genome sequencing. It would take three days to receive the sequencing results.

The woman travelled from United Kingdom to Hyderabad. She is from Telangana. After testing positive for COVID, she is isolated at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), Gachibowli.

Advertising

Advertising

“Her health condition is normal. She does not have any symptoms,” said Dr Srinivasa at a press conference held at the State Health Campus, Koti, on Thursday afternoon.

Altogether, 206 passengers came by British Airways, 119 by Singapore Airlines. RT-PCR test can be conducted on all of them. Except the 35 year-old-woman, other passengers-including her neighbouring passengers- tested negative. They were sent to quarantine at home. They will be tested again on eighth day. If their results are negative, they will be quarantined at home for seven more days.

Dr Srinivasa said that of the 325 passengers who came by the two international planes, 239 are from Telangana. 72 from Andhra Pradesh, 10 from Maharashtra, two from Madhya Pradesh, one each from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Surveillance teams in the States were informed of the travellers. Regarding the 239 from Telangana, the district surveillance teams will monitor the health condition.

High charges

The senior health official was again asked about around ₹4,000 charged by a private laboratory at RGIA to give results of RT-PCR tests in a short time. Dr Srinivasa said that while ₹999 is charged for regular RT-PCR test, ₹4500 is charged for rapid RT-PCR test.

It takes four to six hours to receive results of the regular test. He said that ₹ 4000 is collected at other airports too and that the amount to be spent on the tests depends on a passenger. Currently, the RT-PCR tests are conducted on all passengers coming from 11 at-risk countries.