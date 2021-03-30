Telangana

UK fellowship for paediatrician

Dr. Rachel Priyanka Pulla, a paediatrician and founder of Healing Train Foundation, received the prestigious MTI (Medical Training Initiative) Fellowship at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, United Kingdom, to pursue super speciality studies in paediatrics and neo-natal intensive care.

Dr. Rachel started the "Healing Train Foundation" in 2019 to reach out to children and mainly cater to young girls.

In the last three years, Healing Train Foundation conducted 30 medical camps and distributed reusable hygiene kits reaching to approximately 28,000 children in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

