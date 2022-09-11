U.K. Diplomat pays tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Holy Trinity Church that she visited in 1983

U.K.’s Deputy High Commissioner for Telangana and A.P. Gareth Wynn Owen pays tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Holy Trinity Church, Bolarum, in Secunderabad, on September 11, 2022. The Queen had visited the Church on November 20, 1983 to celebrate her 36th wedding anniversary. Photo: Special Arrangement

U.K. Deputy High Commissioner for TS/AP Gareth Wynn Owen visited the 175-year-old Holy Trinity Church at Bolarum on Sunday to pay floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, which she had visited in November 1983.

On November 20, 1983, Queen Elizabeth II accompanied by her husband Prince Andrew Phillip, Duke of Edinburg drove in a convoy of cars to the Church to attend a Special Sunday Service. The day also happened to be their 36 th wedding anniversary.

Accompanied by Nalini Raghuraman, Political and Economy Officer, Padmaja Konisetti, Head of Press and Communications, Mr. Gareth went round the imposing Victorian Gothic style Church constructed in 1847 on a piece of land donated by Nizam of Hyderabad and funded fully by Queen Victoria.

The U.K. Diplomat attended a special service in English conducted by Presbyter-in-charge M. Prashanth Babu and Assistant Presbyter In-Charge Abhishek Jesuda in memory of the late Queen. Glowing tributes were paid by the congregation, who sang hymns liked by the late Queen.

Sapling planted in memory

U.K.’s Deputy High Commissioner for Telangana and A.P. Gareth Wynn Owen plants a sapling in memory of Queen Elizabeth II at Holy Trinity Church, Bolarum, in Secunderabad, on September 11, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

Mr. Gareth planted a sapling in memory of Queen on the Church premises and later paid tributes at the graves of the British Army Officers and their families, who died during their stay in Hyderabad between 1847-1947.

It was a coincidence that at least a dozen old timers, who had attended the special service when the Queen had visited in 1983, attended the church on Sunday as well. The church goers offered floral tributes to the Queen at the portrait kept at the entrance of the Church. Felxi sheets of Queen’s pictures during her visit to the Church were also displayed.

Plea for funds

The Holy Trinity Church Pastorate Committee led by Prashanth Babu and consisting of Secretary M. Sundar Rao, Treasurer Mrs. Chandra Leela Daniel, Church Steward Prof G.S. Gabriel in a memorandum presented to the UK Deputy High Commissioner with plea for funding the renovation and repairs to the one of the oldest Churches in Twin Cities.