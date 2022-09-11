U.K. Diplomat pays tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Holy Trinity Church that she visited in 1983

U.K. Deputy High Commissioner for TS/AP Gareth Wynn Owen visited the 175-year-old Holy Trinity Church at Bolarum on Sunday to pay floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, which she had visited in November 1983.
On November 20, 1983, Queen Elizabeth II accompanied by her husband Prince Andrew Phillip, Duke of Edinburg drove in a convoy of cars to the Church to attend a Special Sunday Service. The day also happened to be their 36 th wedding anniversary.
Queen Elizabeth along with Duke of Edinburgh arrived at Palam airport, New Delhi on January 21, 1961. Others seen (from left) are: Radhakrishnan, Vice President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, President, Vijayalakshmi Pandit, Jawaharlal Nehru, Prime Minister of India.
Her Majesty is all smiles as she gives away the Queen Elizabeth II stakes (Race I) to Mrs. Medhora whose Fair Babb won the prize. Unprecedented scenes of enthusiasm were witnessed at the Bombay Races when the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh visited Mahaluxmi, Bombay in 1961.
Queen Elizabeth rides an elephant to attend the City Palace reception at Jaipur which she visited on January 22, 1961.
Queen Elizabeth is presented with a spinning wheel by Pyarey Lal, who was secretary to Mahatma Gandhi, when she went to Rajghat on January 21, 1961 to pay homage to Father of the Nation.
Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II cuts a cake on the first birthday of her son Prince Andrew at the reception given to her at Rajaji Hall in Madras on February 19, 1961.
Queen Elizabeth II visits Durgapur Steel Plant on February 17, 1961.
Queen Elizabeth visits the Mysore Arts and Crafts Emporium during her visit to Bangalore on February 21, 1961.
Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh leave the Taj Mahal in Agra which they visited on January 29, 1961
Queen Elizabeth II of Britain lays a wreath at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, Delhi on November 18, 1983
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, being received by the President, Zail Singh and Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Delhi airport on their arrival on November 17, 1983.
Queen Elizabeth II of Britain presents to Mother Teresa the Insignia of the Honorary order of merit, at Rashtrapti Bhavan, New Delhi on November 24, 1983.
Queen Elizabeth II visits Holy Trinity Church in Hyderabad on November 20, 1983.
Queen Elizabeth II of Britain visits the National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla on November 21, 1983. Here, the Commandant of the Academy presents its crest to the Queen.
Queen Elizabeth II who visited Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited R&D complex at Balanagar in Hyderabad on November 19, 1983 is being explained the working of the parabolic solar energy collector by the BHEL Chairman, K. L. Puri.
In this file photo dated Oct. 13, 1997, Queen Elizabeth II is with former President K. R. Narayan during her ceremonial reception in Delhi
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, with Sonia Gandhi at a state banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on October 14, 1997
Queen Elizabeth at a banquet given in her honour in Chennai on October 16, 1997. Others in the picture are the State Governor Fathima Beevi and the Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.
On the sets of the film Marudanayagam, its director-actor Kamal Haasan (left) speaks to Queen Elizabeth II.
Also seen are (from right): Om Puri, Naaser, costume designer and Kamal Haasan's wife Sarika and art director Sabu Cyril at the M.G.R. Film City in Madras on October 16, 1997.
Queen Elizabeth II exchangs pleasantries with the consular representatives in Chennai at a reception at "Cottingley", the official residence of the British Deputy High Commissioner, Sidney Palmer, on October 18, 1997.
Accompanied by Nalini Raghuraman, Political and Economy Officer, Padmaja Konisetti, Head of Press and Communications, Mr. Gareth went round the imposing Victorian Gothic style Church constructed in 1847 on a piece of land donated by Nizam of Hyderabad and funded fully by Queen Victoria.
The U.K. Diplomat attended a special service in English conducted by Presbyter-in-charge M. Prashanth Babu and Assistant Presbyter In-Charge Abhishek Jesuda in memory of the late Queen. Glowing tributes were paid by the congregation, who sang hymns liked by the late Queen.
Sapling planted in memory
U.K.’s Deputy High Commissioner for Telangana and A.P. Gareth Wynn Owen plants a sapling in memory of Queen Elizabeth II at Holy Trinity Church, Bolarum, in Secunderabad, on September 11, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement
Mr. Gareth planted a sapling in memory of Queen on the Church premises and later paid tributes at the graves of the British Army Officers and their families, who died during their stay in Hyderabad between 1847-1947.
It was a coincidence that at least a dozen old timers, who had attended the special service when the Queen had visited in 1983, attended the church on Sunday as well. The church goers offered floral tributes to the Queen at the portrait kept at the entrance of the Church. Felxi sheets of Queen’s pictures during her visit to the Church were also displayed.
Plea for funds
The Holy Trinity Church Pastorate Committee led by Prashanth Babu and consisting of Secretary M. Sundar Rao, Treasurer Mrs. Chandra Leela Daniel, Church Steward Prof G.S. Gabriel in a memorandum presented to the UK Deputy High Commissioner with plea for funding the renovation and repairs to the one of the oldest Churches in Twin Cities.