U.K. Diplomat pays tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Holy Trinity Church that she visited in 1983

Queen Elizabeth along with Duke of Edinburgh arrived at Palam airport, New Delhi on January 21, 1961. Others seen (from left) are: Radhakrishnan, Vice President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, President, Vijayalakshmi Pandit, Jawaharlal Nehru, Prime Minister of India.

Her Majesty is all smiles as she gives away the Queen Elizabeth II stakes (Race I) to Mrs. Medhora whose Fair Babb won the prize. Unprecedented scenes of enthusiasm were witnessed at the Bombay Races when the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh visited Mahaluxmi, Bombay in 1961.

Queen Elizabeth rides an elephant to attend the City Palace reception at Jaipur which she visited on January 22, 1961.

Queen Elizabeth is presented with a spinning wheel by Pyarey Lal, who was secretary to Mahatma Gandhi, when she went to Rajghat on January 21, 1961 to pay homage to Father of the Nation.

Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II cuts a cake on the first birthday of her son Prince Andrew at the reception given to her at Rajaji Hall in Madras on February 19, 1961.

Queen Elizabeth II visits Durgapur Steel Plant on February 17, 1961.

Queen Elizabeth visits the Mysore Arts and Crafts Emporium during her visit to Bangalore on February 21, 1961.

Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh leave the Taj Mahal in Agra which they visited on January 29, 1961

Queen Elizabeth II of Britain lays a wreath at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, Delhi on November 18, 1983

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, being received by the President, Zail Singh and Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Delhi airport on their arrival on November 17, 1983.

Queen Elizabeth II of Britain presents to Mother Teresa the Insignia of the Honorary order of merit, at Rashtrapti Bhavan, New Delhi on November 24, 1983.

Queen Elizabeth II visits Holy Trinity Church in Hyderabad on November 20, 1983.

Queen Elizabeth II of Britain visits the National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla on November 21, 1983. Here, the Commandant of the Academy presents its crest to the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II who visited Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited R&D complex at Balanagar in Hyderabad on November 19, 1983 is being explained the working of the parabolic solar energy collector by the BHEL Chairman, K. L. Puri.

In this file photo dated Oct. 13, 1997, Queen Elizabeth II is with former President K. R. Narayan during her ceremonial reception in Delhi

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, with Sonia Gandhi at a state banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on October 14, 1997

Queen Elizabeth at a banquet given in her honour in Chennai on October 16, 1997. Others in the picture are the State Governor Fathima Beevi and the Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

On the sets of the film Marudanayagam, its director-actor Kamal Haasan (left) speaks to Queen Elizabeth II. Also seen are (from right): Om Puri, Naaser, costume designer and Kamal Haasan's wife Sarika and art director Sabu Cyril at the M.G.R. Film City in Madras on October 16, 1997.