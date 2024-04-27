UK court sentences Hyderabad man to 16 years jail for stabbing his female friend

April 27, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A 25-year-old Hyderabadi man who stabbed a female friend at a restaurant in London was sentenced to 16 years imprisonment by the Central Criminal Court of the United Kingdom. It was revealed during the probe that accused Sriram Amberla searched online ‘how to kill a human instantly with a knife’ and ‘what happens if a foreigner murders in the UK’ minutes before he stabbed the victim at a restaurant she was working in.

As per reports, Sriram, a native of Sircilla, met Sona Biju, a native of Kerala, around 2016-17 while they were studying in Hyderabad and were reportedly in a relationship. However, they ended the relationship and eventually reached the UK in February 2022, where they both attended Manchester University and the University of East London.

The accused reportedly often used to show up at the victim’s house unexpectedly and attempt to blackmail her into marriage by threatening to harm himself.

The stabbing, reported on March 5, 2022, took place at Hyderabad Wala restaurant, where Ms. Sona worked as a part-time employee. Both were aged 23 at the time of the incident. The accused entered as a customer and started ordering food to keep the victim engaged. It was in the middle of the food orders that he searched for terms about murder.

During the trial this week, Prosecutor Ben Holt reportedly told the court there were a number of searches about ‘killing a human’, including ‘what happens if a foreigner murders in the UK’, ‘how to kill human with a knife’, ‘how easy is it to kill someone with a knife’, and ‘how to kill someone instantly with a knife’.

Though Sriram told police that he snapped after overhearing her saying she wanted to celebrate her break-up, at the hearing on April 25, Judge Philip Katz KC was clear that the accused had brought the knife with the intention to murder. “That she did not die is no thanks to you. She was within a hair’s breadth of dying at your hands in a public place and in a terrifying way,” the judge told him as per the reports.

Jailing him for 16 years for attempted murder, with a 12-month concurrent sentence for knife possession, Judge Katz warned it would be up to the parole board to decide if Amberla is ready for release once he has served his time. The accused has also been banned from making contact with his victim again through an indefinite restraining order.

