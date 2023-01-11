Ujjivan Small Finance Bank to open four branches in Telangana

January 11, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) is foraying into Telangana with five branches. As part of this, the bank will open its first four new branches in Madhapur, Kukatpally, AS Rao Nagar, and Secunderabad this month. This marks the bank’s presence in 25 states and Union territories, with 598 branches serving over 71 lakh customers across the country.

Disclosing these details at a press conference here, bank MD and CEO Ittira Davis said they are committed to serve a diverse range of customers in Telangana with innovative banking solutions. “Our entry into Telangana is part of our strategy to build a balanced portfolio of secured and unsecured loans while leveraging our branch network to mobilise retail deposits,” he said

Chief Business Officer Carol Furtado said: “Telangana is a region with strong growth potential for the micro and small enterprises industry and affordable housing. The government has taken steps to support the growth of various industries in the State. We believe our comprehensive range of banking products and services, including competitive interest rates on savings and deposits, will help us serve the aspirational residents of Telangana.“