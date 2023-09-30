UGC Chairman urges graduates to evolve strategies for rural transformation

September 30, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - hyderabad

Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution Sadhvi Biranjan Jyoti suggested sending students trained in rural development (RD) to gram panchayats (villages) for training and empowerment of elected representatives at that level.

Speaking at the 17th convocation of the National Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) here on Friday, she said focus should be on creating awareness on issues of women’s rights and constitutional privileges in rural areas and make the gram panchayats more self-reliant. She asked the students to work with compassion and for upliftment of rural India.

Delivering the convocation address, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar told the students graduating from the institute to make best use of their knowledge to attain professional success. He stated that sustainable rural development is the key to make India a developed country and the focus should be on evolving strategies and interventions which are in tune with the changing socio-economic and environmental factors.

Director General of NIRDPR G. Narendra Kumar urged the students to apply their knowledge gained and learned at the institute for the upliftment and betterment of rural society and to demonstrate skills to contribute towards building an inclusive society.

Senior professor of the institute and head of the Centre for Post Graduate Studies and Distance Education Jyothis Sathyapalan said students graduating from the institute are working in different sectors of rural development and contributing to nation building by helping the process of rural transformation.

A total of 191 students graduated from the two academic programmes of NIRDPR. They include 81 from post-graduate diploma in Management-Rural Management and 114 from post-graduate diploma in Rural Development Management. Four students were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals.

Three international students representing Indonesia, Myanmar and Bangladesh were also among those who graduated from the institute.