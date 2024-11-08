Ugandan woman sentenced to 13 years RI for smuggling drugs to Hyderabad

A Ugandan woman, earlier arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for smuggling 3,900 grams of heroin worth ₹25.35 crore to Hyderabad, was sentenced to 13 years of rigorous imprisonment on Friday. The Rangareddy district court in LB Nagar also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, defaulting on which would lead to simple imprisonment of three more months.

The judgment comes over three years after the woman was arrested at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport of Hyderabad on June 5, 2021. The woman had returned to the airport to collect her missed check-in baggage from a prior journey from Harare to Hyderabad on June 2, 2021. During examination, officials discovered contraband concealed in her checked-in baggage.

A case was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and the accused was convicted during the trial.

