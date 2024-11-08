 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ugandan woman sentenced to 13 years RI for smuggling drugs to Hyderabad

The woman was caught attempting to smuggle 3,900 grams of heroin, worth ₹25 crore, to Hyderabad

Published - November 08, 2024 06:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A Ugandan woman, earlier arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for smuggling 3,900 grams of heroin worth ₹25.35 crore to Hyderabad, was sentenced to 13 years of rigorous imprisonment on Friday. The Rangareddy district court in LB Nagar also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, defaulting on which would lead to simple imprisonment of three more months.

The judgment comes over three years after the woman was arrested at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport of Hyderabad on June 5, 2021. The woman had returned to the airport to collect her missed check-in baggage from a prior journey from Harare to Hyderabad on June 2, 2021. During examination, officials discovered contraband concealed in her checked-in baggage.

A case was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and the accused was convicted during the trial.

Published - November 08, 2024 06:05 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.