Ugandan delegation visits TSCAB to study micro economic activities

A policy delegation team of the Ministry of Finance of Uganda visited the Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB) here on Monday as part of a study being conducted by the Government of Uganda in collaboration with CARE (Co-operative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere) International towards elimination of economic disparities by promoting thrift societies.

The visiting team headed by Assistant Commissioner (Planning and Economic Development) in the Uganda Finance Ministry, Henry Mbaguta interacted with the authorities of TSCAB as part of their study of the loan disbursement schemes undertaken by TSCAB and their performance in the area of promoting and financing self-help groups (SHGs).

The Ugandan officials were briefed about the TSCAB activities pertaining to the SHGs by Managing Director of TSCAB N. Muralidhar. They were also given suggestions on measures needed to be adopted in that country. The MD made a presentation on the functioning of the cooperative credit structure in Telangana.

Performance of the TSCAB, District Cooperative Banks, Primary Cooperative Societies was also explained as part of the presentation as also their efforts to extend agricultural credit and minimum support price activities for the benefit of farmers. Further, loan disbursement schemes for SHGs and the importance of the groups in the national economy, their functioning and recovery procedures were explained to the visitors.

The process of transforming primary agricultural co-operative societies (PACS) into multi-service centres, cooperative structure and governance policies in Telangana, current financial position of the bank and the policies adopted by TSCAB were also explained through the presentation.