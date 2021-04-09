Ugadi celebrations to be low key

HYDERABAD

09 April 2021 00:00 IST

Like last year, the Ugadi celebrations by the State government will again be low key affair on April 13 on account of COVID.

Endowments Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy appealed to people to watch the celebrations live on TV. Bachampalli Santosh Kumar will read out the almanac for the government at the endowments office at Boggulkunta. A printed almanac of Laxminarasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri will also be released on the occasion.

