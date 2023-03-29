Ugadi celebrated in Vietnam

March 29, 2023 04:36 am | Updated 04:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Telugu Association of Vietnam, under the patronage of the Indian Embassy, celebrated the Ugadi festival in Ho Chi Minh City where Telugu people from both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana residing in Vietnam participated.

The Ugadi festival has received remarkable support from Vietnamese and Indian industries, attracting a large number of individuals from various nationalities. The Consulate General of India appreciated the Telugu Association of Vietnam for its commendable efforts in uniting the Indian community in Vietnam and contributing significantly to the flourishing ties between the two nations.

The festival was a spectacular celebration, featuring cultural programmes, traditional food stalls and children’s games. The performances captivated the audience and showcased the colourful and multifaceted culture of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The event was organised by Srinivas Jutur, Devendar Vemula, Jaya Krishna Pasumarthy among others.