UCCRI(M-L) contesting in 33 constituencies, opposes BRS and BJP

November 26, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Hyderabad

The UCCRI (ML) will participate in the coming elections to the Telangana Legislative Assembly in 33 constituencies and carry out an extensive political campaign to expose the reactionary policies of the ruling classes and to explain the people to struggle for land, democracy and independence to resolve their basic problems.

The BRS (earlier it was TRS) which is in the electoral fray has served the big business, foreign capital and the landlord class all through its nine-year tenure in the State. As far as people are concerned, the ‘welfare measures’ of the government are mere sops. The BRS went out of its way to favour big business, landlords and the rich through schemes that it had not promised. But it refused to implement many promises made to the landless and poor peasants and 2 BHK housing for all the needy, a statement from the party said.

Similarly, the BJP has been the ruling party at the Centre for nine years. In addition, it was running a parallel administration in the State using the autocratic powers of the Centre and the institution of the Governor. It has served big business, foreign capital and landlords all through its tenure, the UCCRI (ML) alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.