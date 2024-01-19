Uber announces expansion plans in Hyderabad

January 19, 2024 05:43 am | Updated 05:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

Uber, the reputed mobility and SAAS company, has announced its expansion plans in Hyderabad underscoring the city’s thriving talent pool and pro-business environment.

The announcement follows a meeting between Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Uber’s leadership team at the World Economic Forum 2024 at Davos. Uber would further deepen its roots in the city, home to their largest tech centre and engineering hub outside the US, by expanding into the realms of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The expansion project was expected to generate employment opportunities for approximately 1,000 skilled engineers. In addition, the company would introduce two innovative services in Hyderabad. These are Uber Green Launch, offering users exclusive access to zero-emission electric vehicle rides and providing premium and efficient rides on high capacity vehicles through Uber Shuttle Launch. These initiatives, according to the company, would reflect the two sides’ dedication to environmental responsibility and align with global efforts towards a greener future. Uber’s expansion plans and introduction of two new services would resonate with the State government’s steadfast efforts to foster growth in the mobility and automotive sectors.

The collaborative environment was anticipated to attract top-tier talent and businesses to the State capital establishing it as a hub for innovation and technological advancements in the mobility industry. The company said it looked forward to contributing to Hyderabad’s growth story and creating positive impact on the local economy.

