UAE honour for Apollo Hospitals

Hospital group gets UAE Waterfalls Global Award for services during pandemic

Apollo Hospitals was awarded the prestigious UAE Waterfalls Global Award for services rendered to humanity during the pandemic period.

The award, instituted at the behest of Sheikh Mohammed in November 2021, is UAE’s global contribution to honour front-liners for appreciating their role, humanitarian services and sacrifices for the sake of protecting communities and their safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the winners of the ‘Waterfalls Global Award’ for health organisations and individuals at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis.

The award jury had over 300 participants from 180 countries from which 78 were short-listed and 15 were awarded.

The Apollo Hospitals Group was recognised for its yeoman service of managing the highest number of patients during the pandemic, only after government-run hospitals. The group also extended its clinical support to other countries through emergency deputations and tele-health services.

Speaking about the UAE Waterfalls award, president of Apollo Group Hospitals K. Hari Prasad said, “As a representative of the Apollo family, we remain grateful to the visionary leadership of UAE for instituting this unique global recognition. This is a tribute to the entire medical fraternity. This reiterates the fact that healthcare delivery is a shared responsibility beyond geographical boundaries.”