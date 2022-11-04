Two youths killed in motorcycle crash  

ADVERTISEMENT

Two BBA final year students were killed when the motorcycle they were riding rammed the footpath in Nallakunta police limits in the early hours of Friday.

Naskanti Bhavan and Malepu Roshan, both aged 20, suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot. According to Nallakunta police, the incident took place around 2 a.m., near the Adikmet flyover, when Bhavan, Roshan, along with their five other friends were returning after re-fuelling their motorcycles at Manikeshwari Nagar.

Bhavan hailed from Kamareddy and Roshan was from Nirmal. All of them students at Sun Degree College, Ram Nagar, were staying at a hostel.

Police suspect that speeding and negligent driving could have led to the accident. The riders were also without helmet or safety gear.

The Nallakunta police have registered a case.