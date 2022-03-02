Two youths were killed when their motorcycle went out of control after hitting a walker on the road near Thogarrai village in Kodad rural police limits late hours on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 11.20 p.m., when three of the friends riding a heavy motorcycle hit one Maisaiah, a labour worker.

Three friends – Bommakanti Aravind, 20, an auto-rickshaw driver, who was riding the motorcycle, breathed his last at the accident site while pillion rider Amjad, 19, a degree second-year student, died while undergoing emergency treatment. Their friend Anil was admitted to a hospital at Khammam. The walker sustained injuries and is being treated at a hospital.

As per preliminary details, the trio were returning from the Maha Shivratri jatara at Mellacheruvu, and were riding rashly. None of them were wearing a helmet.

A probe was opened.