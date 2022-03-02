Telangana

Two youths killed in accident

Two youths were killed when their motorcycle went out of control after hitting a walker on the road near Thogarrai village in Kodad rural police limits late hours on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 11.20 p.m., when three of the friends riding a heavy motorcycle hit one Maisaiah, a labour worker.

Three friends – Bommakanti Aravind, 20, an auto-rickshaw driver, who was riding the motorcycle, breathed his last at the accident site while pillion rider Amjad, 19, a degree second-year student, died while undergoing emergency treatment. Their friend Anil was admitted to a hospital at Khammam. The walker sustained injuries and is being treated at a hospital.

As per preliminary details, the trio were returning from the Maha Shivratri jatara at Mellacheruvu, and were riding rashly. None of them were wearing a helmet.

A probe was opened.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 2, 2022 9:17:06 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/two-youths-killed-in-accident/article65184606.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY