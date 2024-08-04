ADVERTISEMENT

Two youths die after falling off Kothaguda flyover in Gachibowli

Published - August 04, 2024 09:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Two youths died after falling off from the Kothaguda flyover in Gachibowli early on Sunday. The Gachibowli police have registered a case and are set to write to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to extend the boundary walls on the flyover to prevent such accidents.

The deceased, identified as K. Rohith (26) and Bala Prasanna (24), were riding from Botanical Garden towards Hafeezpet around 4 a.m. when they rammed into the boundary of the flyover and landed on the road below. Mr. Rohith was riding the bike with Mr. Prasanna riding pillion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two were on the approach ramp, 5-10 metres away from the mainstream of the flyover. At the curvature, the vehicle rammed into the boundary wall. The two got thrown into the air in the impact and landed on the road below, Gachibowli Inspector Anjaneluyu explained.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The two were natives of Andhra Pradesh and residents of Hafeezpet. While Mr. Rohith worked as a IT employee, Mr. Prasanna came to Hyderabad just three days ago in search of employment.  

The police reached the spot after a dial 100 complaint from a passerby. The bodies were shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination.  

A case has been registered under Section 106 (1) (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the families of the two men were informed. 

According to the official, the Cyberabad traffic police had earlier brough the issue of the boundary wall to the GHMC’s attention and requested action.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US