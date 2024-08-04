Two youths die after falling off Kothaguda flyover in Gachibowli

Two youths died after falling off from the Kothaguda flyover in Gachibowli early on Sunday. The Gachibowli police have registered a case and are set to write to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to extend the boundary walls on the flyover to prevent such accidents.

The deceased, identified as K. Rohith (26) and Bala Prasanna (24), were riding from Botanical Garden towards Hafeezpet around 4 a.m. when they rammed into the boundary of the flyover and landed on the road below. Mr. Rohith was riding the bike with Mr. Prasanna riding pillion.

The two were on the approach ramp, 5-10 metres away from the mainstream of the flyover. At the curvature, the vehicle rammed into the boundary wall. The two got thrown into the air in the impact and landed on the road below, Gachibowli Inspector Anjaneluyu explained.

The two were natives of Andhra Pradesh and residents of Hafeezpet. While Mr. Rohith worked as a IT employee, Mr. Prasanna came to Hyderabad just three days ago in search of employment.

The police reached the spot after a dial 100 complaint from a passerby. The bodies were shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered under Section 106 (1) (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the families of the two men were informed.

According to the official, the Cyberabad traffic police had earlier brough the issue of the boundary wall to the GHMC’s attention and requested action.