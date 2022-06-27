Two youths charred to death on NH-63 car accident 

Car rams wrongly parked truck on roadside

Two youths were killed after their car rammed a wrongly parked truck on NH-63 (Nizamabad-Jagdalpur), flipped over several times, and caught fire, in Velpoor police limits of Nizamabad district in the wee hours of Monday. Following an operation by the Fire service personnel, only charred remains of the two occupants could be retrieved.

Police identified the victims based on the registration number of their car. Bejjarapu Sumanth, 23, who was at the wheel, was a lab technician in Hyderabad, while M. Anil, 25, was his cousin, hailing from Metpally.

According to police, the accident was reported by passers-by at around 1.20 a.m. The small car turned turtle and was in the opposite direction of the path from the accident impact.

“The man at the wheel wearing a marron T-shirt was screaming for help, while the one in the passenger seat was not conscious. Instantly, the car was in flames, and going near it was not possible,” police said quoting the eyewitnesses.

It is suspected that the vehicle caught fire because of the sparks from the car crashing on its side and it coming in contact with the fuel supply.

Suman, who was at his uncle’s house in Metpally, borrowed his car, and along with his cousin Anil, they were going towards Armoor.

Broken down truck

Police said the driver of the truck was in violation of several rules, which if followed, would possibly have avoided the accident.

“The truck was loaded with PDS rice. The driver left the truck partly on the highway lane on Metpally road as it broke down. There were no precautionary signs, indicators or radium stickers on the rear to alert passing motorists,” an officer said.

Police shifted the mortal remains of the victims to Armoor area hospital for further procedure.

Meanwhile, police seized the truck. However, the truck driver is yet to be arrested.

Velpoor police have booked him under IPC S. 304 A (causing death by negligence). A probe was opened.