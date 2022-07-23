Two youths arrested, 46 vehicles recovered 

Rajendranagar police and Shamshabad special operation team in a joint operation on Saturday nabbed two youths, their two juvenile friends, and recovered 46 scooters allegedly stolen by them in the three police commissionerate limits in the last 10 months.

The youths mostly targeted the scooters, and their characteristic style was to steal vehicles with the keys left on the ignition, Cyberabad Police Commissioner M.S. Raveendra said, addressing media persons.

Of the 46 vehicles, except for two motorcycles, police said all others were scooters of various makes. The value of the recovered vehicles was estimated at ₹ 50 lakh.

According to Mr. Raveendra, Md. Ashwaq, 20, a salesman, Md. Akber, 19, a water supplier, of Chandrayangutta, with their four other friends including two juveniles, came up with the plan to steal vehicles to meet their expensive needs. The youths reportedly also were addicted to vices.

All the accused were school dropouts, presently working in small stores and earning about ₹ 8,000 per month. The youths always looked out for scooters with keys left on them. Once they find it, they would casually walk to it, start and leave the place. Such stolen vehicles are then sold for anywhere between ₹ 15,000 and ₹ 30,000 at Kamareddy and Vikarabad.

As per police records, 44 cases of stolen vehicles were registered by police units of Rajendranagar, Mailardevpally, Madhapr, Miyapur, Petbasheerabad, Raidurgam, Sanathnagar, RGIA, Gachibowli, Abids, Banjara Hills, Begum Bazar, Dabeerpura, Falaknuma, Humayunnagar, Meerchowk, SR Nagar, Ramgopalpet, Shahinayathgunj, Thirumalagiri, Amberpet, Habeebnagar, LB Nagar, Uppal, Saroornagar, Chaitanyapuri and Meerpet.