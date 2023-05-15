Two youth found dead

May 15, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Two younsters were found dead under suspicious circumstances at a flat in the VIIth phase of KPHB colony on Monday morning. Police suspect that they ended their lives after their families allegedly opposed their love.

Inspector of KPHB police B. Kishan Kumar said that 24-year-old Akula Shyam and 21-year-old Jyothi, were reported to be in a relationship and were both natives and residents of Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh. They were found hanging in the flat on Monday morning. “The flat was of Shiva’s friend Srinivas. The couple were staying there since Friday after Srinivas left for his hometown for preparations for his marriage. Preliminary enquiry revealed that they were both natives and residents of Bhimavaram and were from the same community. However, their families allegedly opposed their relationship,” said the Inspector, adding that the two seemed to have taken the extreme step due to the opposition from their families.

On Monday morning, the neighbours from the colony complained of a foul smell, following which the door was broken open and the bodies were found. “We shifted the bodies for post mortem examination and informed their families, who are yet to arrive in the city,” added the official.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Roshni suicide prevention helpline number and email ID are: 8142020033/44 and roshnihelp@gmail.com , available from 11 am to 9 pm on all days. )