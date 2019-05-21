Two youth die in road accident

Two youngsters were killed when a bus collided with their bike in Burgampadu town on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as 21-year-old B. Tech student Bindu Kumar and 19-year-old Sai Kiran of Burgampadu.

They met with a tragic end when a Bhadrachalam-bound TSRTC bus rammed into their bike near the market yard in the town late in the afternoon. The accident site presented a gruesome scene with the bodies of the duo lying scattered on the roadside.

The police shifted the bodies to the mortuary and cleared the traffic congestion on the State Highway.