Two workers on foot crushed by truck 

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 08, 2022 00:05 IST

Two women workers were killed and another suffered severe injuries after a truck that lost control crushed them on the Daulatabad-Gajwel Road in Raipole police limits of Siddipet district on Monday.

The victims, in their 30s, were identified as Shyamala and Kavitha. Another woman, Rajamani who was in critical condition was shifted to a hospital in Gajwel for emergency treatment.

According to information, the truck that was going towards Gajwel lost control after it came in contact with a cement structure on the road side. As a result, the heavy vehicle went berserk into the group of daily workers who were on their way for work, and killed two of them instantly.

Family members, relatives and workers staged a demonstration on the road for a long time and demanded compensation for the lost lives. Police personnel from nearby stations were also present at the site and the hospital to preserve law & order and assured the victim families of action.

Raipole police said a petition was to be received from the families, and a case was yet to be registered. Meanwhile, the truck was seized, and the victim’s bodies were sent for further procedure.

