Two workers killed in wall collapse 

Two construction workers were killed when a wall collapsed on them while they were working on a septic tank at a realty project at Puppalguda in Narsingi police limits around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday.

The victims were identified as Rapuri Prasad (in his 30s) from Moosapet and Venkata Ratnam (in his 40s) from Jagatgirigutta.

Prasad was retrieved from a heap of debris and soon rushed to a hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. Ratnam died on the spot.

Police managed to dig them out after a long operation involving an earth mover with the help of several workers. At least a truck load of mud buried the victims, who were working at two levels beneath the already-constructed cellar on the adjacent side.

Police said that the contractors were in clear violation of several safety measures at the site.

“The workers were not wearing safety helmets,” an officer said, adding that the collapsed wall was muddy and not cemented.

According to the police, the violators would be booked under Section 304 part 2 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC. Narsingi police have launched an investigation.