Two workers killed in fire at pharma unit

March 01, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Two employees of a pharma unit at Jeedimetla were killed in a fire mishap reportedly triggered by a static energy on Wednesday morning. The Jeedimetla police booked a case.

Police said that the deceased, Arava Narender, 25, an employee, was cleaning the equipment with the help of S. Kumar, 25, a labourer, at the chemical laboratory at Aurore Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. in Jeedimetla when the mishap occurred. “Due to an alleged static electricity, a fire was triggered which killed both on the spot. The fire services personnel were called but by the time they arrived, the other employees doused the flames using the fire-fighting gears present at the firm. We have booked a case under accidental death and shifted the bodies for an autopsy,” said the police.