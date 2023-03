March 04, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

Two workers engaged in repair works at the guest house of BRS Malkajgiri legislator Mynampally Hanumanth Rao died at Jannipalle village of Navipet mandal in Nizamabad district on Friday.

The incident took place around evening when a worker on the second floor of the building lost control and fell to the ground. While he died on the spot, another worker who witnessed the incident, reportedly died following a sudden cardiac arrest.

Navipet police have opened a probe.