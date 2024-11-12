 />
Two women returning from work fatally knocked down by speeding car in Telangana’s Pedapalli

Peddapalli town police launched an investigation to trace the car involved in the road accident

Published - November 12, 2024 02:59 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

In a hit-and-run accident, two women were killed and another critically injured when they were knocked down by a speeding car on Rajiv Rahadari (State Highway-1) at Rangampalli village in Peddapalli district early on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) morning.

The three women, all residents of Uday Nagar in Peddapalli town, were returning home after working at a function hall near Rangampalli when the mishap occurred.

The deceased were identified as 55-year-old K Amrutha, and her close relative 35-year-old Bhagya. Another woman, Padma, sustained serious injuries in the mishap. She was rushed to a hospital in Karimnagar.

Sources said that the speeding car, heading towards Godavarikhani, ploughed into the pedestrians when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The Peddapalli town police registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the car involved in the road accident.

