Two women morning walkers killed in accident

July 31, 2023 01:47 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two women morning walkers were killed in an accident in Bollaram police limits on Sunday.

The victims, the police said, were identified as Balamani, 55, and Radhika, 48, both home-makers and neighbours in Risala Bazaar.

The accident took place around 5.25 a.m. near Bollaram Cantonment Park, when the women were crossing the road to reach the park side, and the 900cc motorcycle hit them. While Radhika died on the spot, Balamani breathed her last while being shifted for emergency care in an ambulance.

The rider, police said, who was in his early 30s, was a resident of nearby Macha Bollaram. He too suffered injuries and was admitted to a hospital.

The Bollaram police booked a case for investigation under Section 304 A (Causing death by negligence).

