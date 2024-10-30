ADVERTISEMENT

Two women Maoists surrender before police in Kothagudem

Published - October 30, 2024 10:21 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

Two women Maoists of the rank of area committee member (ACM) have surrendered before the police in Kothagudem town of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday.

The surrendered Maoists hail from Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district and carry a cash reward of ₹4 lakh each on their heads, police said.

The police identified the surrendered Maoists as Sodi Pojji, 25, commander of Charla local organising squad, and Madivi Somidi, 22, commander of Manuguru area local guerrilla squad, operating under the CPI (Maoist) Bhadradri Kothagudem-Alluri Sitarama Raju (BK-ASR) division committee.

Sodi Pojji joined the banned outfit as a member of Charla LOS in 2017. She was promoted as an area committee member (ACM) in 2021.

