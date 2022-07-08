Two women killed as their house collapsed in Nalgonda

A woman and her daughter were kiled when a wall of their house collapsed in the early hours in Nalgonda town on Friday.

The victims were identified as Nadikudi Lakshmi and Kalyani, hailing from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh. They had migrated to Nalgonda for better job prospects, and they had been working as helpers at the Nalgonda Railway Station.

According to information, the women were living in the small portion of an old house at Padma Nagar colony on the entrance to the town. Nalgonda has been receiving incessant rainfall for the past three days, and it was suspected the wall collapsed due its weakened structure.

Police who learnt of the incident, recovered the victim bodies and transferred them to the Nalgonda General Hospital for further procedure.

More details are awaited.