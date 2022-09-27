Two women held for desecrating Hindu and Christian idols 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Saifabad police here on Tuesday arrested two young women who allegedly desecrated idols of Hindu and Christian devotions in Chintal Basti area near Khairatabad.

The women were carrying a hard tool to destroy the idols and reportedly, they attacked a person who attempted to restrain them.

According to local sources, the incident took place at around 9 a.m., when the women clad in black burqa approached the Ramleela Maidan at Chintal Basti, and began desecrating a part of the Durga idol installed there as part of Dasara festivities. An idol of Mother Mary on the premises of Shrine of Our Lady of Health in the same locality was also desecrated.

Locals who accosted the women dialed the police and handed them over for questioning. According to Saifabad police, during the preliminary investigation, the women did not cooperate and behaved weirdly. Later, it was found that the women were sisters and they both were mentally unstable.

From their mother and the neighbours, it was found that the women earlier caused nuisance such as repeated knocking of the doors and screaming randomly.

The police, addressing media persons, with the women’s brother on the side, said the treatment regarding their mental illnesses was examined. The women were, however, for the acts on Tuesday, booked under various charges of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, defiling religious places with intent to insult, provoking breach of peace, among other violations.

The health condition of the accused women would be referred to a government hospital, and based on the findings they will be produced before the magistrate, the police said.

Officials of the church and the pandal organisers at Chintal Basti later in the day carried out repair works on the damaged idols. It was learnt that the groups were planning to take out a rally as a sign for peace and unity in the area.