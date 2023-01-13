Two women die in post-delivery complications, families stage protests 

January 13, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Tension prevailed outside the Malakpet Area Hospital here on Friday as angry family members staged protests, after two women who developed post-delivery complications and were rushed to Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad, for emergency care breathed their last.

The victims were identified as 23-year-old Siri Vennela of Nagarkurnool district and Shivani of Tirupati.

According to Mahesh, a car driver, his wife Vennela was brought to the M. N. Area Hospital on Wednesday for delivery, and she gave birth to a baby girl. When she developed difficulty in breathing the next day, the doctors suggested that she be shifted to Gandhi Hospital, and she died while undergoing treatment Thursday midnight.

In the other case, Shivani who gave birth to a boy and was rushed to the same hospital for emergency care also died over a complication in the wee hours of Friday.

Both the families staged day-long protests outside the hospital and the police stations, and alleged that the deaths were due to medical negligence.

District Coordinator of Health Services Sunitha, responding to the situation, said there was no medical negligence found in both the cases. Ms. Vennela showed irregular heart rate and Ms. Shivani had diarrhoea at the time of admission, and a history of thyroid disorder.

Investigation by experts

Commissioner Telangana Vaidhya Vidhan Parishad J. Ajaya Kumar said 11 other women had also undergone surgery on the same day as the two victim women, and they did not report post-delivery complications.

To investigate into the allegations by the aggrieved families, he said, an expert committee was being formed, and a report will be disclosed soon.

Government ex-gratia

Following tense protests, Revenue Divisional Officer Venkateswarlu who met the families at the hospital said the department has already launched an investigation. The Department of Health also directed payment of ₹5 lakh ex-gratia to each of the two victim families, he said.