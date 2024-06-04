GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two women candidates out of six from the main parties win in Telangana  Lok Sabha elections

Published - June 04, 2024 11:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

P. Laxma Reddy

 

Two women candidates out of six from the main political parties have emerged victorious in Telangana in the Lok Sabha elections. While D.K. Aruna, a former minister, has won the Mahabubnagar MP seat with a slender margin, Kadiyam Kavya by defeating her nearest rival Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy of Congress, the daughter of Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari and a political novice, secured stupendous victory from Warangal Parliamentary (SC) seat with a huge majority of 2,20,339 by defeating her nearest rival Aroori Ramesh from the BJP.

The national parties Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), a regional party in Telangana, collectively allotted tickets to only six women out of the total of 17 Lok Sabha seats in the State.

While the Congress nominated Patnam Suneetha Reddy from Malkajgiri, Kavya from Warangal and Athram Suguna from Adilabad, the BJP fielded D.K. Aruna from Mahabubnagar and Kompella Madhavi Latha from Hyderabad. The BRS fielded sitting MP Maloth Kavitha for the second time from the Mahabubabad Lok Sabha seat.

Despite a brave fight, Madhavi Latha, an entrepreneur and one of the richest among all the contestants in Telangana, remained the first runner up as AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi retained the seat for the fifth consecutive time.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Aathram Suguna also ended up in second place as BJP candidate Godam Nagesh won the seat, and Maloth Kavitha suffered a defeat in the hands of Congress candidate Porika Balram Naik. Patnam Suneetha Mahender Reddy from Congress lost to BJP candidate and former minister Etela Rajender.

Since its inception of Telangana State, Kalvakuntla Kavitha of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) (now BRS) secured victory in 2014 from Nizamabad, while Maloth Kavitha emerged as the sole woman MP in 2019, representing BRS from Mahabubabad.

