Two water bills for single connection

February 28, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Residents of several colonies which fall under the Pedda Amberpet Municipality are receiving two water bills every month, on two separate Customer Account Numbers (CAN), for the same connection.

Almost all these colonies fall on the wrong side of the border between GHMC and Pedda Amberpet Municipality, hence have to pay the water bills unlike their neighbours, who are part of GHMC.

The scheme for 20 kilo litres free water supply per month is applied only to GHMC, and not the surrounding municipalities and corporations, though they are very much part of the city.

“I got around ₹500 on one CAN, and a whopping ₹14,402 on another, including arrears. I had applied for free water, and even linked my Aadhaar, which the system accepted then. Now, they are charging huge amounts saying I was not eligible for the scheme,” T. Shiva Shankar Rao, a customer from the Ketana Avenue in Peerzadiguda said.

His is not an isolated instance. A large number of customers at Ketana Avenue, Venkateshwara Colony, Sai Srinivasa Hills, and Mathuguda, are facing the same issue.

When contacted, officials from the Water Board admitted that it was a goof up during an enumeration to estimate the number of households that came under the Pedda Amberpet Municipality, to be able to bill them out of the free supply scheme.

“The list of colonies was given to the Pedda Amberpet section of the Board. They conducted a survey during which they issued another CAN number, not realising that the households already had a functioning CAN,” an official shared.

Earlier, the colonies were being served by the Nagole section of the Board, for want of separate reservoirs and pipeline network for Pedda Amberpet. The earlier CANs were issued from Nagole which led to the confusion.

“We have sent the list of colonies where double billing is going on to the Pedda Amberpet section. Once they take cognisance of the issue, it will be resolved,” said an official from Nagole.