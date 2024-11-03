Two watchmen of private school electrocuted in Telangana’s Manuguru

Two watchmen of a private school in Manuguru town of Bhadradri Kothagudem district were electrocuted when they came in contact with a high tension wire while cleaning up the compound wall of the school on Sunday (November 3, 2024) morning.

According to sources, the incident took place at 6.30 a.m. on the premises of the school building at Vagumallaram in Manuguru.

The police identified the deceased as Rathnam (45) and Upender (50), both watchmen of the private school.

The deceased hailed from Shivalinga Puram locality in the town. The duo died of electrocution on the spot after the flagpole they were cleaning accidentally touched a high tension wire passing close by the compound wall of the school building, sources added.

The Manuguru police registered a case and took up investigation.

