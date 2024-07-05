Two victory rallies and rain bring traffic to its knees in Hyderabad

Two victory rallies, one for a politician, and another for a cricketer, and a sharp spell of rain the evening, gridlocked Hyderabad traffic.

The rally by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers to welcome the newly-elected Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu from Begumpet Airport to Jubilee Hills took off around 7.30 p.m. from Begumpet airport.

Meanwhile, the victory rally of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 winning team member Mohd Siraj also took off at 5.30 p.m. from the S.D. Eye Hospital to Eidgah Maidan in Masab Tank. Cricketer Mohd Siraj joined the procession, passing through Sarojini Eye Hospital, Mehdipatnam, to Eidgah Ground.

The Hyderabad city traffic police officials took to X and issued an advisory for commuters. “Date: 05-07-24 at 2005 hrs. Due to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s rally, vehicle movement is slow from Begumpet flyover, Prajavani, Greenlands, Panjagutta Flyover, towards NFCL. Panjagutta traffic police are working to ensure the free flow of traffic.” said their post.

Warning the commuters about the rain affecting the traffic flow, they posted, “Vehicle movement is slow from Begumpet, Prakashnagar outgate. Begumpet Traffic police are working to ensure the free flow of traffic.”

Netizens stuck in the traffic jam also started sharing photos of the congestion, requesting the BCCI to organise such events in a stadium instead of roads. “@BCCI request not to organise any roadshows after winning any cups. Anything organise in the stadium. See the traffic inconvenience in #Hyderabad due @mdsirajofficial rally. @HYDTP kindly consider common people who struck in traffic. @revanth_anumula Garu please,” said the user.

“Huge traffic jam on #Mehdipatnam Road, stuck for 30 minutes. Avoid this route for now,” wrote another user.

