ADVERTISEMENT

Two victory rallies and rain bring traffic to its knees in Hyderabad

Updated - July 06, 2024 12:10 am IST

Published - July 05, 2024 11:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Commuters stuck in traffic take to social media to share their plight

The Hindu Bureau

Commuters caught in heavy rain that lashed in the city on Friday evening. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Two victory rallies, one for a politician, and another for a cricketer, and a sharp spell of rain the evening, gridlocked Hyderabad traffic.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rally by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers to welcome the newly-elected Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu from Begumpet Airport to Jubilee Hills took off around 7.30 p.m. from Begumpet airport. 

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activists gathered to welcome Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu who arrived at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on July 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Meanwhile, the victory rally of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 winning team member Mohd Siraj also took off at 5.30 p.m. from the S.D. Eye Hospital to Eidgah Maidan in Masab Tank. Cricketer Mohd Siraj joined the procession, passing through Sarojini Eye Hospital, Mehdipatnam, to Eidgah Ground. 

ADVERTISEMENT

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 winning team member Mohammed Siraj upon his arrival in Hyderabad on July 05, 2024. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The Hyderabad city traffic police officials took to X and issued an advisory for commuters. “Date:  05-07-24 at 2005 hrs. Due to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s rally, vehicle movement is slow from Begumpet flyover, Prajavani, Greenlands, Panjagutta Flyover, towards NFCL. Panjagutta traffic police are working to ensure the free flow of traffic.” said their post. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Warning the commuters about the rain affecting the traffic flow, they posted, “Vehicle movement is slow from Begumpet, Prakashnagar outgate. Begumpet Traffic police are working to ensure the free flow of traffic.”

Netizens stuck in the traffic jam also started sharing photos of the congestion, requesting the BCCI to organise such events in a stadium instead of roads. “@BCCI request not to organise any roadshows after winning any cups. Anything organise in the stadium. See the traffic inconvenience in #Hyderabad due @mdsirajofficial rally. @HYDTP kindly consider common people who struck in traffic. @revanth_anumula Garu please,” said the user. 

“Huge traffic jam on #Mehdipatnam Road, stuck for 30 minutes. Avoid this route for now,” wrote another user. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US