Two vehicles gutted as van carrying solvents catches fire

February 21, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

The Hindu Bureau

Two vehicles were completely gutted in a road accident at Beeramguda in the district on Tuesday morning. Fire officials had a tough time controlling the blaze as solvents led to the wild spread of fire.

According to sources, a DCM van transporting solvents caught fire following a spark in the vehicle. The driver, observing the fire, stopped the van by the road side and ran to safety a few metres away. A car near the van also caught fire, and both were gutted.

Traffic came to a standstill for some time on the Mumbai national highway. There was no loss of life, said sources.

