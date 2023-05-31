May 31, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Justice M. Laxman of Telangana High Court, who granted conditional anticipatory bail to Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy on Wednesday, expressed pain over attempts by a section of media to tarnish his image.

In the order pronounced in criminal petition filed by the MP seeking pre-arrest bail, the Judge categorically stated that he wanted to place on record attempts by “selective media to thwart my image and attempts to intimidate and threaten to derail independent thought process in arriving just decision in this matter”. The Judge said that he had greatest regard to press and news media, which is fourth estate and which is forerunner in preserving democracy.

Noting that media organisations had every right to express their opinion touching merits of any decision, Justice M. Laxman observed that “day by day reputation of such important institution is eroding but for some individuals”. Apparently referring to a discussion in some Telugu TV news channels, the Judge said that a participant (who is suspended and detained judge) made direct attack by saying “money bags went to the Judge”.

During a debate in a Telugu TV channel, one of the speakers (a suspended judge of a lower court from Andhra Pradesh) said that it was not correct on the part of the High Court judge to grant relief which was not sought in the MP’s anticipatory bail petition. “If the judge had given relief not sought in the petition, he had taken bags,” the speaker reportedly said in the debate.

The debate was over the relief given by Justice M. Laxman on May 27 not to arrest MP Avinash Reddy till May 31 in the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case as the CBI sought his custodial interrogation. The speaker reportedly said the Judge should not have granted bail to the MP. The bail application could have been disposed of in two or three minutes, the speaker said.

The speaker allegedly said the High Court Judge carried out an attack on counsel of Suneetha Reddy (slain Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter who got impleaded in the bail application) instead of pronouncing the order. For six hours, the Judge heard the nonsense talk of petitioner’s counsel, the speaker reportedly said in the debate.

Justice M. Laxman in his order said another participant (who seems to be holding respectable office) used derogatory language during the debate. He made “gestures which are aimed to tarnish my comprehension and competency abilities by his mis-representation and misunderstanding of deliberations of court proceedings,” the judge said in his order. “I am least worried about such attempts to tarnish image since image one had is indestructible and if such image is prone to destruction, it is not image at all,” the Judge said.

Justice M. Laxman said all that concerned him was the such actions damaging institutional image and it was high time it was protected by concerned efforts. He said that he was “greatly hurt” not by individual comment but facilitation and abetment done by selective media.

“In my view, such actions clearly amount to invocation of proceedings under Contempt of Courts Act, but I desist to do leaving open to head of institution to take or not to take action,” the Judge said. He said that at one stage he thought of recusing himself from hearing the MP’s bail plea.

Justice M. Laxman noted that he, however, changed his mind being remindful of oath of office, particularly “discharge of duties without fear”. The Judge directed the High Court Registry to place his order in the petition along with the video clippings of debates of Mahaa News and ABN News (Telugu) of May 26 by downloading from available source with regard to evening/early night debates over present proceedings. The same be presented to the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court to take appropriate decision, the judge said.