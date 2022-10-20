Two TSTransco officers among four arrested on graft charge

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Thursday arrested four officers in three cases of corruption in different parts of the State.

Two employees of TSTransco — an assistant engineer Bellamkonda Ranil and an additional engineer Guguloth Veerya — both working at Budidampadu sub-division of Khammam district, were arrested on charge of accepting ₹ 20,000 bribe from a contractor for releasing the security deposit he had given for execution of a work. The tainted sum was recovered from the two at their office in Budidampadu. Both of them tested positive when subjected to a chemical test. They would be presented before a special court in Hyderabad.

Mandal Agricultural Officer of Bhongir in Yadadri Bhongir district, Aderla Venkateshwar Reddy, was arrested on charge of accepting ₹ 1 lakh from a person to process the latter’s application to set up a fertilizer shop. The bribe amount was recovered from the accused officer in his office chamber. He was presented before a special court in Hyderabad.

In a separate case, Malkajigiri Sub-Registrar Chillakaraju Palani Kumari in Hyderabad was arrested on charge of amassing wealth illegally. Searches at the house of Ms. Kumari in Vinayakanagar colony of Hayathnagar on city outskirts, her office and places belonging to her close associates revealed that she acquired assets which were disproportionate to her known sources of income.

Searches conducted so far resulted in seizure of ₹ 14.02 lakh. The properties she allegedly acquired were worth nearly ₹ 3.96 crore, the ACB authorities said in a press release.