Two TSSPDCL staff in ACB net

Anti Corruption Bureau officials on Saturday arrested a line inspector and lineman of TSSPDCL for accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 from a complainant for showing official favour.

The accused lineman M Satish was caught red-handed at Sai Nagar of Madhapur when he was accepting the bribe from Mulavath Laxman to fix the electricity meter at his daughter’s house.

Earlier, line inspector Prabhakar Rao and Satish demanded money from Mr. Laxman.

“The tainted bribe amount was recovered from the possession of Satish,” an officer said. The accused persons were arrested and produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases, Hyderabad.