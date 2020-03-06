Two treasury staffers of Bhadradri in ACB net

Two employees of the Treasury Department landed in the dragnet of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while receiving a huge bribe of ₹1.50 lakh from a retired official of the Agriculture Department in Bhadrachalam town on Thursday.

According to sources, a team of ACB sleuths laid a trap and caught Shaik Saidulu, Sub-Treasury Officer, Divisional Sub-Treasury Officer, Bhadrachalam, and Senior Accountant Venkatesh.

The duo had demanded the bribe from B Narayana, a retired official of the Agriculture Department, to process the commutation and final pension payment of bills following which the latter approached the ACB.

Venkatesh allegedly collected the bribe from the complainant on the bank of the Godavari in the temple town on Thursday afternoon.

When he returned to the office, the ACB officials caught him with the amount.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau team booked a case against the duo on graft charges and launched a detailed investigation.