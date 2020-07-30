Two trapped by ACB

KHAMMAM

30 July 2020 21:16 IST

Lower rung staff of Wyra Tahsildar office

Ganji Satish, a computer operator at the Wyra Tahsildar’s office, was trapped by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Thursday while allegedly demanding and receiving illegal gratification from a villager for processing an application for sanction of food security card.

The ACB officials laid a trap and caught the computer operator red-handed in Wyra when he allegedly accepted a bribe of ₹ 1500 from Venu Kumar, a resident of Gollapudi village, for forwarding his wife’s application for food security card. Gollapudi village revenue officer Parsa Kashyap was also booked for allegedly abetting corruption by asking Venu Kumar to pay bribe to the computer operator, ACB sources said.

