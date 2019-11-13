Two top Maoists arrested at LB Nagar

A special police team arrested two top ‘Maoists’, out on bail, from LB Nagar who were allegedly involved in revolutionary and unlawful activities. The special team of Rachakonda police who searched the home of Narla Ravi Sharma (54) and Bellapu Anuradha (56) in Vishalandhra Colony, Mansoorabad, LB Nagar, on Tuesday found Maoist literature, correspondence with Maoists, and electronic devices such as laptop. The two were arrested from their home.

The couple, ex-State Committee Members (SCM), were arrested by Hazaribagh police in Jharkhand, in October 2009, for allegedly running Maoist outfit in Bihar and Jharkhand. The couple who were out on bail, initially stayed in an apartment in Bagh Amberpet and later shifted to Mansoorabad.

“The seizure of Maoist literature and digital gadgets from his house prove that he is a hard core Maoist. The analysis of incriminating literature and digital data seized will further substantiate the charges levelled against him,” the Rachakonda police said in a press note.

Sharma is a native of Tirumalapuram village, Kollapur mandal, Nagarkurnool district. He pursued a course in agriculture from Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University, Hyderabad, from 1984 to 1986. He got into contact with Mekala Damodar Reddy, district committee member of CPI (Marxist-Leninist) People’s War. He was elected as Radical Students Union (RSU)’s general secretary of Hyderabad city.

In 1988, he was arrested for setting an RTC bus on fire, and was released on bail.

The police said that he took active part in merger process of PWG with CPI (ML) People’s Unity.

While Anuradha was released on bail in August of 2013, Sharma was out from April 2016.

The police said that both of them were not to be seen from July 21 to August 6 of 2018 and that they went to Dhandakaranya.

“In November 2018, he met ex-Central Committee Members (CCM) Jantu Mukherjee, BP Singh in Kolkata. Ravi Sharma was actively involved in the formation of All India Forum against Hindutva Fascist Offensive in February 2019 at Delhi. He is continuing his war against the State and actively promoting revolutionary activities in the State and country,” the Rachakonda police added.

The police registered cases under Sections 120 (B) read with 34 of the IPC and Section 10, 13, 18, 18 (B) and 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and Section 8 (1) (2) of Telangana State Public Security Act.