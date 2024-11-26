Two TGSPDCL officials in ACB net

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested two officials of the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL).

Assistant Engineer (Operations) Bal Ram Naik and Line Inspector B. Hemanth Naik, both attached to Ghatkesar mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, were arrested for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 and ₹5,000 respectively from the complainant.

According to the ACB, the bribe was demanded for approval of line clearance for shifting an 11 KV wire from old pole and providing a new line connection. The officials were arrested when the B. Mahesh, a resident of Yamnampet, was receiving the bribe amount from the complainant on their behalf.

The tainted amount was recovered from Mahesh and the trio was produced in the special court for SPE and ACB cases in Nampally, Hyderabad.

