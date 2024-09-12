ADVERTISEMENT

Two TGMREIS students secure ranks in JNFAU entrance

Published - September 12, 2024 11:45 am IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Students from the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGMREIS) showed promise in the Fine Arts and Design Entrance Examination 2024 conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU), College of Fine Arts.

According to a statement released to the media, Tafseer Iqubal, secretary, TMREIS, said that two students, Syed Ghouse and Syed Muzammil from TMR Junior College Bahadurpura Boys 2, secured 4th and 41st ranks, respectively, at the State level.

Mohammed Faheemuddin Qureshi, vice-chairman and president, TMREIS, along with Shahnawaz Qasim, IPS, secretary to Chief Minister, lauded the efforts of students and congratulated them.

