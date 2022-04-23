Two Telangana students killed in US road accident

Two Telangana students at the Southern Illinois University – Vamshi Krishna Pechetty and Pavan Swarna – were killed in a car accident in Union County in the US State of Illinois on Thursday.

Three other occupants in their car – Kalya Dorna, Karthik Kakumanu and Yaswanth Uppalapati – sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital for emergency treatment. Driver of the other car involved in the accident also died.

According to reports, the accident took place at around 4.15 a.m. (EST) on Thursday when a car coming at a high speed from the opposite direction collided head-on. Both Krishna Pechetty and Pavan Swarna breathed their last at the crash scene.

All the five friends aged 23 were graduate students in computer science and civil engineering at the university.

Mortal remains of the victims would reach Hyderabad on Monday.