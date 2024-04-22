ADVERTISEMENT

Two Telangana students killed in a road accident in U.S.

April 22, 2024 11:56 am | Updated 11:56 am IST - KARIMNAGAR/JANGAON

The Hindu Bureau

Lives of two youths from Telangana, both pursuing computer science engineering course at a university in Arizona State, were snuffed out in a road accident near Phoenix city, Arizona, U.S. on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mukka Nivesh, 20, from Huzurabad in Karimnagar district and Gautham, 19, from Shivunipally village in Jangaon district, met with a tragic end after a speeding unidentified vehicle rammed into the car they were travelling in near Phoenix city, sources said.

A pall of gloom pervaded Huzurabad after news about the death of Nivesh, son of a doctor couple, spread in the town. Relatives and friends mourned the loss of a young student with a promising future.

Gautham died in the tragic road accident just a few weeks before his scheduled visit to his native place next month.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US